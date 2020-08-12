Kanye West shares preview of ‘2020 Vision’ merch for his presidential run

Kanye West has previewed items from what appear to be his yet-to-be-released merch line to accompany his ongoing 2020 presidential campaign.

The rapper and producer is planning to run as an independent candidate under ‘The Birthday Party’ banner in the November 3 election, and has so far managed to get onto the presidential ballot in a small number of US states.

In the early hours of this morning (August 12) West shared three images from what appears to be an official line of merch to support his unlikely run for The White House.

Tweeting ‘2020 VISION’, two of the images bear the slogan “Kanye 2020 Vision” on either side of a shirt while the other features the phrase on a hat. You can see the images below.

West’s presidential campaign has encountered a number of roadblocks in recent weeks. Last week it was claimed that West is “virtually certain” to be removed from the presidential ballot in his home state of Illinois due to the alleged invalidity of a number of the signatures that his team submitted in order to get his name on the ballot.

West’s lawyers have until August 21 to defend the disputed signatures with evidence, but according to Ed Mullen, one of the lawyers challenging West’s petition, the Chicago native “is virtually certain to be kicked off the ballot”.

Earlier this week, West tweeted about missing his ‘Watch The Throne’ collaborator Jay-Z. The rapper previously voiced his desire for Jay to be his running mate during his ongoing presidential campaign.