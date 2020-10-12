Kanye West has reached out to Joe Rogan to ask if he can appear as a guest on his popular Spotify podcast.

Last year, the rapper/producer announced that he was going to guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, but the episode never materialised.

“Spoke with Joe Rogan,” West tweeted. “Podcast coming soon.”

Advertisement

Soon after, it was reported that West’s long-rumoured appearance had been cancelled, after Rogan was said to have told fans after a show in Texas that he believed West coming on the show might not have been the best idea for the ‘Through The Wire’ rapper.

However, it looks like West wants to give things another go, reaching out to Rogan for an invite on Twitter.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” West tweeted, alongside a clip of Rogan talking about him. “I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend.”

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

Back in May, Joe Rogan signed an exclusive deal with Spotify for his hugely popular show.

Announcing the deal, Rogan wrote: It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

Advertisement

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

Meanwhile, West was pictured in London on Saturday (October 10) alongside his seven-year-old daughter North, prompting fans to question whether the international visit breached quarantine rules.