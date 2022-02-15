Kevin Parker says the next Tame Impala album is coming “sooner than what has been the pattern for me”

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has revealed he thinks his next record won’t be preceded by the half-decade gap that existed between last album ‘The Slow Rush’ and 2015’s ‘Currents’.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Parker said he believed he’ll have “another Tame Impala album done sooner than what has been the pattern for me”.

The musician is currently spending his days making music at his studio in Fremantle, Western Australia. “I’m always making music, that’s kind of all I know how to do,” he told the publication.

“I’m just here in the studio by myself. There could be an apocalypse going on outside, and it probably wouldn’t affect it.”

Later in the piece, Parker says that Tame Impala is “always in my mind, always there, so I wanna do [another album] soon”. He added that while there are “more dimensions to me making music” than in the past, the project “will always be something more special to me than anything else and the thing I put the most love into”.

‘The Slow Rush’, Tame Impala’s fourth studio album, arrived back in February of 2020 after being previewed with singles ‘Borderline’, ‘Lost in Yesterday’, ‘Breathe Deeper’ and more. In a four-star review, NME called the album an “exhilarating listen” and a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body”.

Back in October, Parker and co. announced a deluxe edition of the album that is set to arrive this Friday (February 18). The new version features B-sides, along with remixes from the likes of Four Tet, Lil Yachty and Blood Orange.

In December, the band revealed their tour plans for 2022, including headline shows in the US and Australia and festival slots at Primavera, All Points East and Rock en Seine.