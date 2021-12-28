KISS’ Paul Stanley has contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19 – as have the rest of his family – marking his second bout with the virus in less than six months.

Stanley first noted that he’d come down with the Coronavirus back in August. He sparked controversy at the time, as he was spotted in public without a face mask just days after he tested positive.

The longstanding rocker confirmed on Sunday (December 26) that he’s now contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19, writing in an Instagram post: “My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

KISS had initially postponed just one date of their ‘End Of The Road’ tour when Stanley first contracted COVID-19, but were forced to axe more when just a few days later, co-frontman Gene Simmons also tested positive.

The band have denied allegations that their touring party is slack on COVID-safe protocols, after their long-serving guitar tech died in October following his own positive diagnosis.

Simmons has long been vocal about his adamancy that fans protect themselves against the virus, saying in August that he’s in favour of vaccine mandates at live shows, and back in March that people who are sceptical of mask-wearing pose a risk to themselves and those around them.

He also recently hit out at anti-vaxxers, saying that “if you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy”. The outspoken singer and bassist said in a recent interview: “I don’t care about your political beliefs. You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional.”

Earlier this month, Simmons made an unexpected appearance at a Foo Fighters gig in Las Vegas. After spotting a fan who bore a striking resemblance to the bassist, Dave Grohl invited the real Simmons to come out from the side of the stage. Simmons walked out, handed Grohl a receipt, then promptly walked back off.