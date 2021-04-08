Lewis Capaldi has recorded a message of support for his friends and past tour mates The Snuts as they continue their battle to secure the UK’s number one album.

The West Lothian rockers released their debut album ‘W.L.’ last Friday (April 2), but are locked in a fierce battle for the top spot with Demi Lovato, whose comeback album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ was also released last week.

Now, they’ve received an high-profile endorsement from Capaldi, who sung the band’s praises while, true to form, cleaning up some dog poo.

“It’s Lewis Capaldi here, this is my dog Frank and I’m just off to pick up a little bit of shit that he’s done,” said the self-styled Scottish Beyonce.

“He’s laid quite the log in my kitchen and while I was doing that, I thought I would ask all of you out there to please make sure you go and buy, download and stream The Snuts’ brand new album ‘W.L.’ which came out last Friday. It’s so close to number one and it’s the boys against Demi Lovato.

“Listen, we all love Demi Lovato but sometimes we have to make sacrifices. So go out there and get the record.”

The Snuts are known for their close friendship with Capaldi, having started out on the same touring circuit.

“We’re from the same town. There’s only 10,000 people [there] so we’d always be playing in the same pubs and clubs for no money, just so that our friends could come and hear our songs,” singer Jack Cochrane previously told NME.

“We’ve been on tour with Capaldi – which was intense. It was like opening up for Jesus Christ!”

If The Snuts debut at Number One next week they will become the first Scottish band to do so since The View managed the same achievement 14 years ago with their 2007 album ‘Hats Off To The Buskers’.

In a four-star review of ‘W.L‘, NME wrote: “Come festival season, should we have one, you sense that this genre-hopping gamble will pay off; it’s more ample proof that guitar music doesn’t just have a place in 2021, but that listeners are in tune enough to embrace and support its variety.”