Liam Gallagher says he was “threw under the fucking bus” when Oasis split: “All my life caved in”

Liam Gallagher has reflected on Oasis’ split, claiming that his brother Noel “threw me under the fucking bus” at the time.

The comments arose as part of a new joint interview between Britpop legends Liam Gallagher and John Squire – who recently joined forces for a new collaborative project, which they launched last week with the single ‘Just Another Rainbow’.

In the discussion with The Guardian, Gallagher took a moment to reflect on the Manchester group’s 2009 break-up, and accuse his former bandmate Noel – along with Oasis’ manager Marcus Russell, as blaming him for the decision.

According to the singer-songwriter, Noel had always intended to go solo but decided to blame the disbandment on Liam’s drinking rather than admit he wanted to leave the line-up.

“If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate,” he said, referring to how Noel would often play solo acoustic shows between Oasis’ touring commitments. “I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it.”

“That was my behaviour since day one, and [Noel’s],” he explained, referring to his drinking habits. “That’s what made Oasis what it was.”

“I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into Ronan Keating or some soft cunt, going: ‘We can’t have that behaviour’. Meanwhile, [these days] he’s out on tour with fucking [ex-Kasabian frontman] Tom Meighan, who’s allegedly, apparently…” he added.

“And yet you won’t get back in a band with me because I’m a ‘fucking cunt’?! Eh, chill out, mate.”

The comments about Meighan come following the musician’s support slot with High Flying Birds, despite being previously convicted of sexual assault.

Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group Kasabian in July 2020, shortly before being charged with assaulting his partner Vikki Ager – whom he married the following year. He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Following the conviction of domestic abuse against his now-wife, Vikki Ager, Meighan went on to open up about his mental health, experience in rehab and “consequence culture”.

Continuing to recall Oasis’ split in the interview, Liam said the five-year period after Oasis’ break-up was an “absolute nightmare”, while Noel “was still walking into his big management office having everyone running around after him”.

In other Liam Gallagher news, back in September he hinted that his next solo album was finished. His latest LP, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).

Elsewhere, Liam and John Squire are this week in the running for Number One on the UK singles chart, the result of which will be revealed later today (January 12).

The former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses singer will be releasing a 10-track album together, which the former hailed as “the best record since [The Beatles‘] ‘Revolver’”. Recently, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead – who plays in Liam’s solo band – revealed last month that he’d heard LG and Squire’s joint record and declared that the finished product was “very good”.