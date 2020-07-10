Lil Nas X teases snippet of new music on social media

Lil Nas X recently gave an update on his forthcoming debut album, and now he’s delivered a snippet of some of his new music on social media.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

The GRAMMY-winning rapper took to Twitter today (July 10) to post a video of him rapping along to an unreleased song of his, with the caption ‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME’. Watch it below:

Earlier this week, Nas X said that his album is almost complete and that he also has a mixtape in the works.

He also provided an email for producers to send their beats too, allowing fans to contribute to the project.

In addition, he has updated his Twitter bio to read ‘ALBUM: 92% DONE’.

ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO! ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM ! pic.twitter.com/ClTpIEG8UU — nope (@LilNasX) July 7, 2020

Whichever project drops first, it will serve as the follow up to Nas X’s debut EP, ‘7’. The EP featured his hits ‘Panini’, ‘Rodeo’ and the all-conquering global hit ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus.

His last single release was the remix of ‘Rodeo’ which features Nas. The two performed the song on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Nas X won two awards for ‘Old Town Road’ – ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ and ‘Best Music Video.’

In April this year, Nas X also revealed that he planned to keep his sexuality a secret forever.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he told The Guardian.

“But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”