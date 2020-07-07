GAMING  

Lil Nas X says new album is “almost finished” and that he’s also working on a mixtape

He's asking fans to submit beats for the new project

By Patrick Clarke
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lil Nas X has updated fans on the status of his forthcoming debut album, and revealed that it’s not all he has in the works.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper said on Twitter today (July 7) that his first record is nearing completion, and that he’s also working on a mixtape.

Nas X is asking fans who are producers to submit beats for the project, providing the email address IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM.

Nas X last released music in the form of a ‘Rodeo’ remix in which he teamed up with his namesake Nas. The accompanying vampire-themed video appeared in February, containing nods to The Matrix and Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’.

They debuted the track a month earlier at the Grammy Awards, where Nas X won two awards for ‘Old Town Road’, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

In April, meanwhile, Nas X discussed his sexuality, revealing that he had serious hesitations about coming out as gay.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he told The Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The rapper came out last year after fans started looking for hidden meanings in his hit ‘Old Town Road’.

