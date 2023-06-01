Watch Lil Uzi Vert sing ‘Misery Business’ with Paramore in New York

While performing at Madison Square Garden in New York, Paramore brought out a special guest to help them sing ‘Misery Business’. That special guest was Lil Uzi Vert.

While performing fan-favourite ‘Misery Business’, Hayley Williams and co. paused the show to introduce Lil Uzi Vert, with Williams telling the rapper: “We’ve been talking for a minute but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you.” Williams and Lil Uzi Vert then hugged as the crowed cheered on.

“You’ve said so many nice things about me. You’re so sweet to me, and to Paramore. Can we do this bridge again together? Then we’re going to melt their faces off,” she added.

Watch the moment below.

Paramore brought out Lil Uzi Vert to sing ‘Misery Business’! The crossover we didn’t know we needed 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZU3OzodgTT — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) June 1, 2023

This is the first time Lil Uzi Vert and Paramore have performed together, following the rapper’s failed attempts at a collaboration with Hayley Williams. Williams shared in 2020 that Lil Uzi Vert had reached out for a collaboration, but she turned down the request as she felt she would have been uncomfortable with the fame and attention that would stem from the crossover.

“I know that fans are going to be so pissed at me for saying this, but I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous,’” she recalled.

Williams added: “I told him like we were getting ready to take a break. I obviously had a lot of issues going on that no one really knew about and I was like, ‘Bro, I just need to disappear. I don’t want to be that kind of a famous person.’ Because that is…He’s like a big artist, man. My stepbrother is obsessed with them. He was pissed when I told him the story.”

Paramore are currently touring in support of their recent sixth album, ‘This Is Why’, which arrived in February via Atlantic. In a five-star review, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote of it: “Paramore are reaching to where, finally, their music has wanted to get to for the best part of the past decade. Rather than try to top their peerless anthems, the band have instead uncovered a new warmth on ‘This Is Why’, and the effect is triumphant indeed.”