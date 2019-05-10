Listen to ‘SlipShack’, a surprisingly good Slipknot and The B-52’s mashup

You'll never hear the original songs in the same way again

A Slipknot and The B-52’s mashup has been released – and it’s surprisingly pretty good.

Blending together Slipknot’s ‘Before I Forget’ with The B-52’s classic 80s hit ‘Love Shack’, YouTuber Bill McClintock’s mashup, titled ‘Slipshack’, features Corey Taylor singing over the synth and bongo-heavy backdrop. It also hears a Zakk Wylde solo from Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘I Don’t Wanna Stop’ thrown into the mix.

Listen to ‘Slipshack’ below:

Meanwhile, Slipknot have announced their sixth studio album will arrive August 9, 2019.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Corey Taylor said: “The album is underway, and it’s going to be one of the darkest chapters in Slipknot’s history. It’s that good. It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s raw as hell. It’s going to be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life.”

As for the energy of the record, Taylor said: “It kind of had a cross between the first album and ‘Iowa’. I keep telling people that this is what the kids from Iowa would have made if they’d matured. It’s a step from that.”

Last year (Oct 31), Slipknot released the album’s first single, ‘All Out Life’ – listen to it here.

Updating fans about the progress of the band’s forthcoming record, drummer Jay Weinberg posted a photo of his bloodied snare drum to Instagram in January.

In the caption accompanying the image, he wrote: “In case you’re wondering what kind of album we’re making.”