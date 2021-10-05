Listen to ‘First World Problems’, the first single from Pulled Apart By Horses’ fifth album

Pulled Apart By Horses have released their first single from their as-yet-untitled fifth album – listen to ‘First World Problems’ below.

The track is the first new material the Leeds band have released since 2019’s standalone single ‘Is This Thing On?’ while their new album will be their first full-length since 2017’s ‘The Haze’.

Speaking about the ’70s-inspired garage rock track, Pulled Apart By Horses’ vocalist Tom Hudson explained: “(It’s) a voiced frustration towards our groomed, individualist society, where the real world and our online world is full of constant venting of minor/trivial annoyances as if they are the centre of the universe, when really there are more pressing matters out there and a far bigger picture.”

“Our musical tastes change monthly, never mind over the course of the years, so we are never going to be the kind of band who’d do the same album every time,” said Hudson, about the shift from ‘The Haze’ to this new record, which takes influence from 70’s garage rock.

Can't quite believe we're saying this, but f**king PULLED APART BY HORSES are signing to Alcopop! for their new album, due out next year. First cut 'First World Problems' is out ~RIGHT now – and it's glorious. Welcome @pabh <3 https://t.co/QCRzPnRHsB 🍋🤝 WOOOHOOO pic.twitter.com/TYVePw0Qpt — Alcopop! Records (@ilovealcopop) October 5, 2021

“We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’ in industry terms, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us,” he added. “Now we have the freedom to just be who we are.”

Pulled Apart By Horses celebrated the release by sending cassette copies of the song to fans.

The band will release their fifth album next spring on indie label Alcopop! Records.

Speaking about recording the LP, Hudson said: “The fat was trimmed! We spent months playing the songs for the new album in our practice space and on a small ‘up close and personal’ UK tour to set them in stone. We headed to the Nave studio in Leeds off the back of that tour and captured the tracks live, tour tight and locked in!”