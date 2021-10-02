Listen to ‘Hunter’s Moon’, the first new Ghost song in two years

Swedish metal giants Ghost have returned with their first new song in two years – listen to ‘Hunter’s Moon’ below.

READ MORE: Ghost fight the dystopia at Wembley with the pure power of theatrical rock

The track was recorded by Ghost for the movie Halloween Kills, a sequel to 2018’s Halloween.

Ryan Turek, Vice President of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Productions who helped produce the film, saw Ghost on their 2018 A Pale Tour Named Death run of shows and struck up a friendship with Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge soon after.

Advertisement

‘Hunter’s Moon’ is available to stream now and will play over the credits to Halloween Kills when the film is released October 15. The song will also receive a vinyl release on January 21, 2022 with John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween Kills (Main Title)’ as the b-side. Pre-order it here.

Ghost’s last album ‘Prequelle’ was released in 2018 and was followed up in 2019 by the two-track EP ‘Seven Inches of Satanic Panic’.

The band have also announced a US co-headline for 2022 with Volbeat. The run of shows will start January 25 and end March 3 – check out the complete list of dates here.

Late last year, the band confirmed they were about to head into the studio to start work on album five, with a tentative release date set for late 2021. However Forge said: “We won’t release an album until we know that we are actually going on tour. The album release will coincide with the start of a tour.”

“The actual recording will last around six weeks and then there’s two to three weeks of mixing and mastering. So sometime in March the record should be finished, but it won’t be released until after the summer.”

Advertisement

Speaking about future Download Festival headliners last year, festival booker Andrew Copping said “Ghost without question will be a headliner in future years.”