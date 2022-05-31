Måneskin share chaotic video for new single ‘Supermodel’

Måneskin have released a brand new video for their latest single, ‘Supermodel’ – you can check it out below.

Produced by Max Martin, the Italian band’s first new music of 2022 is loosely based on characters they met during their time in LA.

“We wrote ‘Supermodel’ after spending the best few months in LA,” Måneskin said in a statement about their new single. “At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of ‘celebrity’ and status, obsessing over their looks and connections.”

Elaborating on the song some more during a chat with NME for the latest Big Read, frontman Damiano David said: “We always have this portrait of the US as ‘the coolest place in the world where dreams come true and everyone has opportunities!’ That’s true, but then on the other side there’s a lot of injustice, unfairness, homeless people and racist shit.

“At these parties, everyone was a fucking fashion icon. I was thinking, ‘How do they feel when they get home? Are they really happy? Are they really enjoying what they’re doing?’ You want to hang out with this supermodel, but you might get in trouble. It’s like cigarettes: you love them but you know they’re gonna fucking kill you. Still you’re like, ‘Whatever, I gotta die one day’.”

The video for ‘Supermodel’ was filmed in London and directed by Bedroom projects (The 1975) and Ben Chappell (Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails). The cinematic visual is one part Tarantino; one part Hitchcock. It captures the song’s fierce mood and playful lyrics as a series of catastrophic events unfold. You can watch it above.

“We wanted to pay tribute to our favourite ‘90s movies in the ‘Supermodel’ music video,” Måneskin said in a statement. “We tried to capture a cinematic vibe about an enigmatic character in the track and we wanted the visual to reflect that. After we came up with the idea, we worked closely with the directors and Ben to recreate frame shots and sequences from our favourite 90s films. We had so much fun filming it in London, playing funny scenes that reminded us of a detective B-movie.”

‘Supermodel’ was given its live debut at Eurovision 2022 earlier this month.

After performing the track, the band then debuted a snippet of their cover of Elvis Presley‘s ‘If I Can Dream’, revealing that it was written in collaboration with Baz Luhrmann and set to appear on the soundtrack to his forthcoming Elvis biopic.

“We felt a huge connection and we decided to jump on it,” frontman Damiano David said of working with Luhrmann. “We’re really proud of what we did, we can’t wait to see it.”

Meanwhile, Måneskin are set to embark on a European tour in 2023 including a date in London. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MARCH 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

APRIL 2023

3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

MAY 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia