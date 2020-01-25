Juan Alderete, bassist for Mars Volta and Marilyn Manson, has suffered a traumatic brain injury following a serious bicycle accident.

According to his wife, Anne, the 56-year-old musician has been in a coma since the accident occurred on January 13.

Alderete, who played with The Mars Volta between 2003 and their breakup in 2012, sustained a Diffuse Axonal Injury and remains on a “wait and see” prognosis, according to Anne’s post on the bassist’s Instagram account. See the full message below.

Alderete also replaced Twiggy Ramirez as Marilyn Manson’s bassist in 2017, following accusations of rape and sexual assault against Ramirez by his former partner Jessicka Addams.

In an Instagram post on Friday evening (January 24th), Alderete’s wife Anne stated that fans were welcome to leave questions, and particularly encouraged neurology professionals to get in touch with any useful information.

“We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so please feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here,” she shared.

“We’re also very eager to hear from neurologists, medical professionals with experience in DAI and TBI, first-person accounts of similar trauma and outcomes – essentially any useful, factual and accurate resources that relate to Juan’s injury. If you have any of these, please DM me (Anne) @tunatoast.”

Earlier this week (January 21), The Mars Volta and At The Drive In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala claimed that the Church of Scientology fatally poisoned his two dogs after his wife accused actor Danny Masterson of raping her.

Posting on Instagram, Bixler-Zavala said that he and his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler decided to euthanise their second pet dog after it ate poison concealed in a piece of rolled up meat.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal” Bixler-Zavala wrote on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

The accompanying image shows two pieces of chewed up meat with a square blue object next to it. “This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect,” he wrote.