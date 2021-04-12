Megadeth in “final hours” of recording their next album

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has revealed that the thrash metal pioneers are in the “final hours” of recording their next album.

The Dave Mustaine-led band released their last album ‘Dystopia’ in 2016, but Ellefson says fans won’t have long to wait for its follow-up.

Speaking to Rock Music Star, he said: “I was actually just down there [at the recording studio] last week. I went to Nashville to just put a couple of little, tiny finishing touches on some stuff. We’re literally in the final hours of getting everything done. Obviously, COVID slowed things down.

Advertisement

“Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] lives over in Finland now, and there were some delays last year, just with travel and with everything shutting down. But me and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] got down there pretty quickly — by May and June [of last year], we were in there cutting tracks. It’s been good, though.”

He added: “One of the things, on the onset of it, Dave [Mustaine], had said to me, he goes, ‘I really wanna just take the time to listen to this record’,”.

“We had been in this grind, this touring thing, where you make a record, you go right out on tour, you come off of an 18-month tour and you go right into the studio and make a record.

“And there’s an energy about [that approach that] I like sometimes, and I think Megadeth made some great records when our backs are against the wall and there’s a not a lot of time.

“I think with this one, especially following up ‘Dystopia’, off of such a big record like that, this is one where we have the luxury of time to sit back and we don’t just have to hurry up [and finish it].”

Advertisement

The update comes after Megadeth became the latest band get involved with the growing NFT craze, announcing a new “one-of-one” token.

Earlier this month, the band shared the news of their team-up with the digital collectibles marketplace Rarible, through which a “one-of-one token” called ‘Vic Rattlehead: Genesis’ will be auctioned off.

The moving graphic depicts the spinning skull of Megadeth’s animated mascot Vic Rattlehead beneath the band’s logo.

Mustaine also recently admitted he had just “one song left to sing” for the band’s next record.