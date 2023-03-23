MEO Kalorama 2023: Aphex Twin, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Slowthai lead new names on line-up

The next wave of artists have been announced for 2023’s MEO Kalorama festival, with Aphex Twin, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Slowthai leading the new batch of acts on the line-up.

The Portugal festival brings a close to the summer season and will take place between August 31 and September 2.

Held in Lisbon’s Bela Vista Park, Aphex Twin joins the previously announced Arcade Fire and Florence + The Machine as headliners, as well as a host of others – find tickets here.

Alongside Aphex Twin, American indie band Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also set to perform, as well as British rapper Slowthai and Foals. It has not yet been confirmed which days the acts will perform.

Lil Yachty, José Gonzalez and Belle & Sebastian are all set to hit the stage, as is pop icon Siouxsie – who was formerly part of Siouxsie And The Banshees. The songwriter will perform at the Lisbon festival as part of her ongoing tour.

Last year’s instalment of MEO Kalorama festival saw headline performances from The Chemical Brothers, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave. Recalling the performance by the latter, NME described Cave’s set as “soul-bearing” and one that proved him to be “a master storyteller, one that is capable of conjuring a visceral audience response”.

Other artists to feature on the 2022 line-up included Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Kraftwerk, Bonobo and Blossoms.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Aphex Twin would also lead the line-up for both the Forwards Festival – taking place in Bristol in September – and London’s Field Day festival.

Prior to the announcement for Field Day, Aphex Twin teased his return to the festival by launching a mysterious website. Taking place on August 19, Bonobo was also confirmed as another headliner for this year’s instalment.