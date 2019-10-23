Mumford & Sons have a new single ‘Blind Leading The Blind’ coming tonight

Hold on to your waistcoats

Mumford & Sons are set to release new single ‘Blind Leading The Blind’ tonight (Wednesday October 23).

Marking the band’s first new material since 2018 album ‘Delta‘, the new one-off single will arrive at 5.30pm GMT this evening.

“We finally got around to finishing a song that we wrote years ago but didn’t get to finish in time to put on ‘Delta’, which was a shame to us,” wrote the band on Instagram. “We’re gonna put it out at last. It’s called ‘Blind Leading The Blind’.”

As well as inviting Metallica’s Lars Ulrich on stage to perform with them recently, Mumford & Sons also recently made headlines with the announcement that keyboardist Ben Lovett would be opening another venue in London.

Lovett, who opened the Omeara venue in London Bridge back in 2016, will open the Lafayette in the King’s Cross area of the capital next February.

“It is with great pride that I can now share our plans to open Lafayette at Goods Way which will be in the heart of King’s Cross, adjacent to Central St. Martins and Coal Drops Yard,” he told fans.

He added: “I’m forever committed to pushing forward a new era of music venues that truly elevate people’s expectations of what that experience should be, and I believe London ought to continually strive to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry on a global stage, as the best city in the world.”