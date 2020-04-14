New Order to stream ‘So It Goes’ live show with Liam Gillick for first time this Friday

New Order have announced that they’ll stream their 2017 show with artist Liam Gillick for the first time this Friday, forming part of Manchester International Festival’s new free online programme.

Originally presented as part of the festival in 2017, New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes, saw the electro-pop icons performing at Manchester’s legendary Old Granada Studios, where Joy Division made their 1978 television debut on Tony Wilson’s So It Goes.

The 2017 performance also saw the band collaborating with Gillick on the show’s impressive immersive environment, crafting a stage set that responded directly to the music.

John McGrath, Artistic Director & CEO, Manchester International Festival said: “New Order are Manchester legends with a truly global influence and we’re thrilled to be returning to this fantastic show to kick off MIF LIVE.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll be giving people a peek into our archives, revisiting some of our much-loved Festival shows along with opportunities to hear some of the artists talking about their work, plus exciting new work from Manchester artists. We’re grateful for the support of our artists, partners, co-commissioners and rights holders who have enabled MIF LIVE to happen as we find different ways to share and connect during these difficult times.”

The exclusive new edit will be streamed at 7.30pm on Friday 17 April.

At the time of writing, New Order are still scheduled to play their only UK show for 2020, which is set to take place this autumn.

They will return to London for the first time since their 2018 show at Alexandra Palace with a headline date at The O2 on October 10.

New Order released their latest album ‘Music Complete’ in 2015. Since then, they have continued to tour across the world, including a handful of UK dates last summer. Reviewing their Bristol show in July 2019, NME said: “This was a night capable of stirring the heart and soul, and while there may be some significant pieces of the puzzle notably absent from this band, tonight there’s no room for any concern about that. Once again, New Order deliver with finesse and class.”