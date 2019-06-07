New tool adds lyrics to Instagram Stories

Sing-alongs ahoy!

Instagram users are now capable of sparking a singalong by adding music to their stories.

The photo sharing site announced the new function on Thursday, and it’s now fully accessible. Users can add lyrics to a story by selecting a song from the app’s music library and then pinpointing the section of the song they want to use. Lyrics will then automatically pop up, giving users the chance to customise the animation and chosen text style before adding it to their story.

The new feature is also being championed by Billie Eilish, who record a demo video in which she shares the lyrics to ‘My Strange Addiction.’

Instagram has confirmed that the feature is available in countries where Facebook’s music library is readily accessible, having forged deals with the likes of Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner in over 40 countries.

Eilish, meanwhile, was recently interviewed by Nardwuar, where she joined the rest of her family to talk about the personality traits she inherited from her father.

She is also due to play at Reading And Leeds Festival in August, where she is second on the bill to Mura Masa on the Radio 1 stage on the days headlined by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.