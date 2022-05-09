Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby has died, aged 31.

The news was confirmed in a statement to NME from the Bad Seeds frontman that read: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

The actor and model who also went under the name Jethro Cave was jailed earlier this year following an assault on his mother, Beau Lazenby, in Melbourne.

Cave lost another son, Arthur, in 2015 after he fell to death from a cliff in Brighton. He was 15-years-old.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow