Noel Gallagher on why he doesn’t think he’ll reconcile with his abusive father

He and Liam haven't spoken to their dad in years

Noel Gallagher has said that he doesn’t think he will ever make amends with his estranged father.

The former Oasis icon and High Flying Birds singer cut ties with his dad, Tommy Gallagher, after abusive behaviour towards his mother came to light. Neither Noel or Liam Gallagher have spoken to Tommy since their parents divorced back in 1986.

In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Noel was asked if he and his father could make up in the future. “I wouldn’t have thought so, no,” he replied. “He doesn’t mean anything to me.

“The bad stuff completely outweighs the good stuff. OK, he got me into supporting Man City. Thanks a lot. That’s the least you could fucking do for me.”

Noel also touched upon his relationship with his mother, who he revealed sometimes calls him out over his behaviour towards kid brother Liam.

Pressed on what she phones him to discuss, he said: “Only the usual, you know, about Liam. That’s about it. But it’s like, once you get to a certain age it’s – ‘Mam, I’m not fucking 19 any more!’

“It goes back: once you leave home, mums don’t have an opinion any more. If she is complaining about shit now, I’ll say, ‘You are fucking aware that I’m 52, OK? I’m sorry. Those days are over. Over’. But you know, parents are parents. I’ll be the same with my kids. I’ll be giving out to them when I’m Peggy’s age.”

Meanwhile, Noel has revealed he is moving out of London due to a number of stabbings close to his home. The musician explained that he is worried for his young children’s safety on their journeys to and from school.

“We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while,” he said. “I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.”

The same interview also saw Gallagher slam Eminem as “boring” for rapping about drugs and rehab.