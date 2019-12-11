Obie Trice has waded into the fray between Nick Cannon and Eminem with a new diss track, ‘Spanky Hayes’.

Trice, who is a longtime friend of Eminem’s, hit back at Cannon after the rapper and comedian collaborated on a Prince Eazy song that labels Em “the new white supremacist” (‘Pray For Him’). Prior to that, Cannon released ‘The Invitation’ (feat. Suge Knight) in which he alleges that Eminem paid off a driver to bury filmed evidence that he performed oral sex on a man.

Now, Trice has spit vitriol at Cannon to defend on his friend: “Y’all n****s are broads/ You really charlatans, y’all frauds (yeah)/ Y’all ain’t ready for real/ Detroit City bitch, you get killed,” which he raps over the instrumental of Jay-Z’s ’30 Something’.

After ‘Spanky Hayes’ finishes, a typographical message scrolls across the screen that reads, “Fuck Nick…Tell his Bih to come [h]ere.”

Eminem’s dissed-filled feature on ‘Lord Above’, which appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album ‘Family Ties’, sparked the recent fallout. On the track Eminem takes aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

Cannon’s appearance on the second Eminem diss track, ‘Pray For Him’, has also raised eyebrows by using Juice WRLD’s death to take aim at Eminem. A line by Prince Eazy reads: “I’m sick of all my homies keep dyin’, might puke Earl/ God should’ve took Em and just let us keep Juice WRLD.”

Eminem has not yet reacted to Cannon’s latest attempts to aggravate him but he did label the artist “a bougie fuck” in response to ‘The Invitation’.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie fuck,” he wrote.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”