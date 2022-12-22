Offset says it’s “not easy” to keep going following Takeoff’s death

Offset has said it’s “not easy” to keep going in the aftermath of his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on November 1. He was only 28 years old.

READ MORE: How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Offset previously shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his cousin in an Instagram post last month and has, in the weeks since, been posting his feelings as he grapples with grief on his Twitter account.

“Shit not easy,” he wrote in one such tweet yesterday (December 21). “Fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up.” The post also included a photo of Takeoff.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset delayed the release of his new album ‘Father Of 4’, which was due to be released on November 11. A fan DMed the rapper to ask if it would still arrive as scheduled, to which Offset replied: “No pushed back.” The album is yet to receive a new release date.

Police have arrested a suspect in Takeoff’s murder, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark. The man has denied shooting Takeoff and asserted his innocence at a court appearance earlier this month.

Authorities have claimed that Clark tried to flee the country, allegedly looking up how to secure fake plane tickets out of the US. Police and prosecutors claim Clark sought the information after his arrest on December 1 and also allegedly made repeated online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case.

Clark denied the allegations through his lawyers, who said he never had any intention of leaving Houston, Texas, and that he would likely pursue self-defence in the case.