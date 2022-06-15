Post Malone asked Frances Bean Cobain’s permission to do Nirvana livestream

Post Malone has revealed that he asked permission from Frances Bean Cobain to do his Nirvana charity livestream event in 2020.

Taking place in aid of The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO), the rapper/rocker performed a 15-song set in celebration of the grunge icons.

Among the songs he covered were versions of ‘Lounge Act’, ‘On A Plain’ and ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. Post, who was joined by Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mac on guitar, also paid tribute to the band’s late frontman, Kurt Cobain, by wearing a flowery dress throughout the set.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Posty, who had previously revealed that he had been given the blessing of Courtney Love – Cobain’s widow – to do the tribute, said he also asked the frontman’s daughter, Frances Bean, for permission.

“We went to Kurt’s daughter,” he said. “It’s important to me because I loved Kurt so much, and he’s been such an inspiration to me, musically.”

He added: “I could never want to offend anybody by trying to show support, so I just wanted to make sure that everything was okay – and it was OK, and we raised money for a good cause, and we got to play some of the most fucking epic songs ever.”

Following the livestream, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl praised Malone‘s performance, calling it “super cool”.

“They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘that was really cool,’” he said. “I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great.”

“Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.’”

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic also gave a seal of approval to the performance, tweeting that he was “so proud” of Post Malone and his band.

Post Malone has frequently expressed his love for Kurt Cobain’s band. Back in 2016, he covered ‘Nevermind’ track ‘Lithium’ during a Coachella performance.