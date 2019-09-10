Watch Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon become knights at Medieval Times

The segment featured on Fallon's 'Tonight Show' this week

Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon indulged in a spot of medieval dressing-up for a skit on the latter’s The Tonight Show this week — watch the pair “kick it really old school” in the segment below.

The rapper/singer is currently promoting his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, which features collaborations with the likes of SZA, Young Thug and Ozzy Osbourne. It’s his second album release in two years following 2018’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

Malone celebrated the early success of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ with a guest spot on The Tonight Show this week, in which he took part in a segment with Fallon that was filmed at the US dinner-theatre chain Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament.

Dressing up in medieval attire, the two engaged in a sit-down medieval-style dinner, a spot of sword-fighting and, finally, a joust — although the latter two activities saw the celebrity pair replaced by trained body doubles, of course, as they opted to instead watch on and commentate.

Malone spoke more this week about his planned collaboration with Eminem on ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ as he explained why the link-up eventually fell through.

“There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time,” Malone said. “There will be a time.”