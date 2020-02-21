Radiohead share extended version of ‘Kid A’ instrumental ‘Treefingers’

Radiohead have shared a new extended version of ‘Treefingers’, the instrumental track from their 2000 album ‘Kid A’.

Ahead of the album’s 20th anniversary later this year, the band dropped the new rarity on streaming services – and you can listen to it below.

While it’s yet to be confirmed whether ‘Kid A’ is ripe for a 20th anniversary reissue, Radiohead reissued a 20th anniversary edition of ‘OK Computer’ titled ‘OKNOTOK‘ back in 2017.

Advertisement

Earlier this month ,Radiohead drummer Philip Selway said that the band plan to take “a year away” from working together in 2020 to focus on their other projects.

The band’s last album was 2016’s acclaimed ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’. For fans awaiting new material, it looks like you’ll have to wait until next year at the earliest.

“There are always conversations going on, but we’ve always got other projects going on,” Selway told NME. “This is kind of the year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again.”

Asked if 2021 would mark Radiohead’s big return, Selway replied: “We’ll see. We’re talking.”

Advertisement

While Radiohead recently uploaded their entire discography to Youtube and delighted fans by sharing 18 hours of previously unreleased ‘OK Computer’ outtakes and launching a ‘Public Library’ featuring an extensive catalogue of rarities and archive footage, members have also been busying themselves with solo projects.

Frontman Thom Yorke wrote the soundtrack to horror movie Suspiria in 2018 before releasing acclaimed solo album and short-film ‘ANIMA’ last year, while guitarist Ed O’Brien has been sharing songs from his upcoming Brazil-inspired solo album as EOB.

Selway, meanwhile, is working on his third solo album.