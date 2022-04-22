Rage Against The Machine announce huge outdoor Edinburgh show

Rage Against The Machine have announced details of a huge outdoor summer show in Edinburgh.

The returning four-piece will play the gig two days before the first of their two headline dates at Reading & Leeds Festival on August 26 (Leeds) and 28.

RATM will perform live at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 24 as an extension of Edinburgh’s Connect Music Festival, which will also welcome sets from Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers and The National from August 26-28.

RATM will be supported on August 24 by Run The Jewels, Nova Twins and The Last Internationale.

Tickets for the Edinburgh show go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (April 23), and you’ll be able to buy them from here.

Nova Twins said in a tweet this afternoon (April 22) that they were “beyond honoured to join this legendary line-up” in Edinburgh.

We’re supporting Rage Against The Machine!!!!! ❤️‍🔥 We’ve had to keep this secret for far too long, so excited to finally tell u all!! 😆🥵 Beyond honoured to join this legendary line-up, can’t thank RATM enough for inviting us, can’t wait for the reunion! Edinburgh get READY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4iTJC3W4GV — NOVA TWINS (@NovaTwinsMusic) April 22, 2022

“We’ve had to keep this secret for far too long, so excited to finally tell u all!!” the duo told their followers.

“Beyond honoured to join this legendary line-up, can’t thank RATM enough for inviting us, can’t wait for the reunion! Edinburgh get READY.”

We are super stoked and honored to be opening for @RATM. Insane lineup w/ @runjewels and @NovaTwinsMusic. Grab your tix! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NVSkjJscDp — Last Internationale (@TLImusic) April 22, 2022

The Last Internationale added of their support slot: “We are super stoked and honoured to be opening for Edinburgh. Insane line-up with Run The Jewels and Nova Twins.”

RATM’s rescheduled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour in North America with Run The Jewels will now kick off in July, with dates running through to August. The tour will then resume in February 2023, before concluding in Detroit in April next year.

You can see the ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour dates below, and find tickets here.

July

9 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy

11-12 – United Center, Chicago

15 – Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa

16 – Festival d’été de Quebec, Quebec City

19 – FirstOntario Center, Hamilton

21 and 23 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

25 – Keybank Center, Buffalo

27 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

29 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

31 – PNC Arena, Raleigh

August

2-3 – Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

8, 9, 11, 12 and 14 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

February 2023

22 – Pan American Center, Las Cruces

24 – Don Haskins Center, El Paso

26 and 28 – Gila River Arena, Glendale

March 2023

3 and 5 – Oakland Arena, Oakland

7 – Moda Center, Portland

9 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma

11 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

13 – Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

15 – Rogers Place, Edmonton

17 – Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

19-20 – Target Center, Minneapolis

22 – Denny Sanford Premiere Center, Sioux Falls

28 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

30 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

April 2023

1-2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit