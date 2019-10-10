Listen to a new version of R.E.M.’s Kurt Cobain tribute song ‘Let Me In’

The track originally featured on the band's classic 1994 album 'Monster'

R.E.M. have released a raw new remix of their song ‘Let Me In’ — listen to the unreleased version of the ‘Monster’ track below.

‘Let Me In’, which featured on the band’s ninth studio album in September 1994, was written as a tribute to the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who took his own life at the age of 27 in April of that year.

The 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Monster’ is being celebrated by R.E.M. with the reissue of the album, which will go on sale in various formats on November 1. One track which will feature on this new edition of the LP is a remix of ‘Let Me In’, which you can hear below in an accompanying video which has been created by the animator Nir Ben Jacob.

Speaking to the BBC, frontman Michael Stipe said that the above clip “feels like Kurt”, and recalled the mournful circumstances in which ‘Let Me In’ was written and recorded in back in 1994.

“It was a devastating, catastrophic time for us, for everyone,” Stipe said. “But the song and the way it was recorded respond exactly to that moment, and what it felt like to have had someone that close to us, and who we admired as much as we admired Kurt, take his own life. It was horrible.”

Last week, Michael Stipe released his debut solo single ‘Your Capricious Soul’.