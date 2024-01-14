Roger Daltrey on The Who’s status: “That part of my life is over”

Roger Daltrey has opened up about the future of The Who, saying that he is “happy” that “that part of my life is over”.

The legendary frontman spoke to The Times about the band’s status, stating that ultimately any decision about calling it a day would have to be made alongside Pete Townshend. But for now, it appears he is in no rush to get back on the stage.

“I don’t write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over,” he said.

Back in December, Townshend said that The Who will have talks about where they go next, after playing their most recent show at the Sandringham Estate last summer.

“I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?” he added. “So, I wrote to Roger and said, come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.”

In the same new interview, Daltrey blamed his generation for the ongoing NHS crisis, and called on the service to cut the salaries of its top executives. “I’m in the way,” the 79-year-old said. “All us old farts, we really are just in the way of the young now, aren’t we?”

He criticised the hefty salaries of NHS executives and suggested that this be reduced to help support nurses and improve hospital wards.

“More than 50 per cent of the NHS budget isn’t spent here on wards,” he said, questioning why those higher up needed “£400,000 or £500,000 a year of public money”.

“I’ll tell you how to pay the nurses more: cut down on executive pay,” he added. “That’s my opinion. I’ll get slaughtered for saying it, but you’ve got to be tough. They [the political parties] make the NHS this political football in elections. They’re using us and it needs to stop.”

Daltrey’s thoughts on the NHS crisis come following news that he will be stepping down from his role as Teenage Cancer Trust gig curator.

The benefit shows have been taking place at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000 – although took a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Since its initiation, it has raised more than £32million in ticket sales and has gone on to support those struggling with cancer.

He will be stepping down from the role after this year’s set of concerts, featuring performances from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers.