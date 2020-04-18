Roger Waters thinks a Pink Floyd reunion would be “fucking awful”

Roger Waters has said that he thinks a Pink Floyd reunion would be “fucking awful”.

Waters revealed in a new interview that he’d held a “peace summit” with bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a new video interview, Waters said that the summit failed, and that it made him even less keen at the idea of a reunion.

“I wrote out a sort of a plan because we’d come to sort of a — I don’t really want to talk about this — but my plan didn’t bear fruit,” Waters said.

“This was just, ‘Can we release the remastered vinyl version of Animals without it turning into the Third World War?’ Wouldn’t that be nice? I actually suggested going democratic. I said, ‘Why don’t we just have a vote? There’s only three of us…’ No, no, they wouldn’t have that. God knows why. Not that there is a God — you know what I mean?”

Going on to directly reference the idea of a reunion, Waters added: “It wouldn’t be nice. It would be fucking awful. Obviously if you’re a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, you would have a different point of view. But I had to live through it. That was my life.

“And I know in the wake of it, I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever, whatever, I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

Pink Floyd have become the latest band to open their archives for fans pining for live shows during lockdown. The band are set to stream a classic live show per week on their YouTube channel, beginning the series with their 1995 concert film Pulse recorded at London’s Earls Court in London during a huge 14-night residency in October 1994.

Last week, Radiohead also announced that they would be replaying classic live shows to YouTube on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [coronavirus] are eased, or we run out of shows”.