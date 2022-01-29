Salem release new version of ‘Fall Out Of Love’ from ‘Scream’ soundtrack

Creeper side-project Salem have released a new version of ‘Fall Out Of Love’, as heard in 2022’s Scream.

The track originally featured as the opening track to their 2020 self-titled debut EP but now the duo (Will Gould and Matt Reynolds) have collaborated with alt-pop star Carlie Hanson for a new take on ‘Fall Out Of Love’.

The track also plays out over the credits to the recently released Scream 5.

“It is such an honour to be involved with the Scream movie soundtrack,” said Gould. “As big fans of the franchise it has been surreal to be asked to be a part of its legacy in some small way. We couldn’t ask to be featured on a more perfect soundtrack.”

Listen to ‘Fall Out Of Love’ below

Scream co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, added, “An intoxicating devil-may-care anthem, an us-against-the-world rallying cry, ‘Fall Out Of Love’ wears it’s sardonic heart on it’s blood-soaked sleeve as it gleefully burns down the very romantic notions it so successfully conjures up with fearless passion and reckless abandon.”

“Equal parts optimistic and cynical, nostalgic and timeless, this bittersweet ode to undying devotion fights through the despair to find hope and ultimately much needed catharsis. I love this song so fucking much,” he added.

Speaking to NME about Salem’s debut EP, Gould said: “It’s dramatic, a bit silly and flamboyant but it’s a punk rock record. It’s a love letter to all our favourite bands who we grew up with: Strike Anywhere, Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, Jawbreaker, Taking Back Sunday, AFI, Against Me! and The Bouncing Souls.

“People hear my singing and see me wearing eyeliner and think Alkaline Trio, but a lot of the time, I’m trying to be the singer from The Bouncing Souls. These are pools I’ve dipped into before. It’s a return to form in some ways, and a progression in others. They’re spooky, romantic punk rock songs, which is what I’ve always been about,” he continued before adding that “this band runs the opposite way to Creeper.”

Scream 5 was released earlier this year. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Scream 5 is so much fun it punctuates the modern era like a clown in a gulag. The first time you hear the violent squelch of knife on flesh, or the pop punk that soundtracks the first aerial shot of Woodsboro High School, or the audio motif that announces the arrival of franchise droopy heart Sheriff Dewey (Arquette), you may well be transported to that less cynical and less complicated time.”