Second part of Billie Eilish’s chat with Steve Carell to feature on ‘The Office Deep Dive’ podcast

The second part of Billie Eilish‘s conversation with Steve Carell as part of a podcast devoted to The Office is set to air later today (August 17).

Eilish, a self-confessed super fan of the NBC sitcom, sat down with Carell and his co-star Brian Baumgartner last year for iHeartRadio’s ‘An Oral History Of The Office’.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the second offering on ‘The Office Deep Dive With Brian Baumgartner’ sees Eilish in conversation once more with Baumgartner – who played Kevin Malone on the beloved show – as well as Carell, who fronted the series as Michael Scott.

In the new episode, Eilish discussed her decision to sample dialogue from The Office on first album track ‘My Strange Addiction’.

Baumgartner asked Eilish: “Why did you decide – like, is it your strange addiction? Is The Office your strange addiction?”

She replied: “Definitely my strange addiction. That’s why I have to use that song.”