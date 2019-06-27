Sir Paul McCartney hits out at Texas university for “using dogs for experiments”

"I have had dogs since I was a boy and loved them all dearly"

Sir Paul McCartney has a hit out a university in Texas for allegedly experimenting on dogs.

It comes after footage via PETA supposedly shows muscular dystrophy experiments on dogs at Texas A&M University (TAMU).

The former Beatle is urging Texas A&M University (TAMU) President Michael K. Young to stop the alleged experimentation.

“The video footage of golden retrievers in your university’s dog laboratory is heartbreaking,” he wrote in a letter yesterday (June 26). “I have had dogs since I was a boy and loved them all dearly, including Martha, who was my companion for about 15 years and about whom I wrote the song ‘Martha My Dear’.”

He added: “Please do the right thing by ending the suffering of dogs in TAMU’s muscular dystrophy laboratory and switching to modern research methods instead.”

McCartney has been a longtime animal supporter, as a meat-free dieter who has teamed up with PETA multiple times in the past.

Earlier, this year he slammed the UK government after Liverpool’s Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) reportedly lost £16 million in funding.

The institution, which he co-founded, claimed a “series of errors, made in 2016, cost the institute in potential funding and a further £160,000 for the initial steps of a judicial review.”

The Office for Students (then the HEFCE) was said to have failed LIPA at the first stage of the process in 2016.

Despite being allowed to proceed to the next stage of the funding process – following a subsequent successful appeal – LIPA discovered that all of the funds had already been allocated, according to the Liverpool Echo.