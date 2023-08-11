Skindred say they “feel like David and Goliath” in chart battle for first-ever Number One album

Twenty-five years after they formed, metal band Skindred are on course to achieve their first-ever UK Number One album.

However, it is a close competition, and the band have revealed that they “feel like David and Goliath” in the race for the chart-topping spot.

The bid for the peak position comes after the release of their eighth and latest studio album, ‘Smile’, which arrived last Friday (August 4) via Earache Records.

On Wednesday (August 9), it was revealed that the LP is their most chart-friendly release to date, and on course to be their first Number One since they formed a quarter of a century ago. However, it is still too close to call, as by the mid-week mark, the band were in a neck-and-neck race with The Sherlocks’ ‘People Like Me and You’ album and Cian Ducrot’s debut album ‘Victory’ and only 500 units separated the three.

Now, with the chart-topping album set to be officially announced later today (August 11), the band have revealed what it would mean to them to cinch the peak position.

“We’ve been Number One for the past two days, and we’re just going to push like hell until Friday,” frontman Benji Webbe said on Tuesday (August 8) in a discussion with the Official Charts. “We feel like David and Goliath, we’re calling on all of our fanbase and friends to give the album a push.”

“I really do feel like we’ve got something to say and something to offer the world that hasn’t been done before, in the way Skindred does it.

“The whole bringing black and white together thing, lifting people up and saying, ‘Come as you are.’ We hope we’re giving people some sort of hope,” he added. “We’ve been doing this for years, and it’d be amazing to have the biggest platform on the planet to do this.”

Part of the success of the album comes after the band experienced a TikTok revitalisation earlier this year – with a viral dance trend to their 2005 single ‘Nobody’ leading to them gathering a new generation of fans.

Additionally, following the members looking likely to claim their first Number One album, support has also poured in from across the metal community. Metallica’s bassist Rob Trujillo and Disturbed‘s David Draiman are among those rallying support for Skindred, as well as Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

Discussing the famous faces encouraging fans to buy ‘Smile’, drummer Arya Goggin said (via Kerrang!): “Rage Against The Machine had their own infamous chart battle against a major label artist so it’s great to have their support in our bid for Number One.”

“The rock, metal and alternative music community has embraced us from day one and has seen us grow slowly [and] steadily for the last 24 years,” she added. “They have supported us every step of the way from playing the smallest venues to the main stages of festivals across the globe.

“We have always been supported by them and have always been treated like a family member, so to see their outpouring of support as we look to take on the major labels in our bid for a UK Number One album after 24 years is amazing to see.”

Earlier this summer, Skindred were the support act for Kiss’s last few UK shows between June 3 and July 8, and also performed at this year’s edition of Glastonbury.

In October and November this year, the band will also be touring in celebration of the new album. Three headline shows have also been announced for 2024, including one at the OVO Arena in Wembley. Find any remaining tickets here.