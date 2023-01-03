Skrillex teases double album with new single dropping this week

Skrillex has announced that he will be releasing new single ‘Rumble’ tomorrow (January 4), with a double album likely arriving later this year.

The producer, real name Sonny Moore, posted a teaser of the track on his social media, tagging collaborators Fred again.. and Flowdan.

The day before, on January 1, he previewed another snippet of new music with the caption “QFF/DGTC 2023”, leading fans to speculate that this was linked to a new as-yet unnamed album.

In response to the first post, Circa Survive/L.S. Dunes frontman Anthony Green wrote on Twitter: “Honored to be apart of this record. It’s a masterpiece. Thanks for letting me work on it with you.”

Moore has long teased his second studio album under the Skrillex moniker, having first dropped word of it shortly after his full-length debut ‘Recess’ landed in 2014. At some point in the last few years, the project evolved to become multiple records, with Moore regularly telling fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his sole full-length effort as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo. He’s also rumoured to be working on new material with hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

In May 2022, he reconfirmed that he had at least two new albums on the way, citing them as to why he was pulling out of two festivals. Moore was due to play the Tampa Sunset and Detroit Movement festivals that month but wrote in a statement on Instagram: “Over the past few months I’ve been working very hard on finishing my albums and haven’t had enough time to prepare for the upcoming shows.

“I hope you can all understand that this was a very difficult decision for me to make but I’ll be back soon with the show you all deserve.”