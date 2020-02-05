Slade split up as drummer fired by email after over 50 years in the band

Slade drummer Don Powell has announced that he’s been fired via email after over 50 years with the band.

It means the band have effectively now split up, with Dave Hill the only remaining member.

Announcing the news in a post on his website, Powell wrote: “It is with great sadness and regret that Don needs to inform his fans that he now is no longer a member of Dave Hill’s Slade.

“Dave has sent Don a cold email to inform him that his services are no longer required, after working together and being friends since 1963.”

The message goes on to reveal that Powell is set to return to playing Slade songs with his new band, the suitably named Don Powell’s Slade, which he has formed with ex-Slade bassist Craig Fenney.

“We will post more news about the recruited members in due course. Don so looks forward to going on the road and seeing all the fans again,” the message continues, before revealing that Powell is also currently recording a debut solo album, and has completed a new record with his other band, Don Powell’s Occasional Flames.

“Don hopes that all his loyal fans will support his new ventures which he is very excited about,” the message concludes.

Hill has now responded to the claims, refuting the idea that the firing happened over email.

Posting on his Facebook page, Hill wrote: “I am sad to announce that Don and I will no longer be working together.

“Our parting of the ways has not come out of the blue and his announcement is not accurate. I wish Don every success in his future efforts.”