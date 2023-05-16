Slowthai appears in court charged with two counts of rape

Slowthai has appeared in court today (Tuesday May 16), charged with two counts of rape.

The Mercury-nominated rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared before Oxfordshire Magistrates Court charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in September 2021.

As The Guardian reports, the 28-year-old appeared by video link and only spoke to confirm his real name, date of birth and Northampton address, with prosecution lawyer Adam Yar Khan telling magistrates that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence, declaring that the case must go on to be heard at crown court.

He was then bailed and will appear before Oxford Crown Court next month. He is yet to enter a plea, but later took to social media to deny any wrongdoing.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me,” his post started, “I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

He added: “I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Slowthai was nominated for the Mercury Prize for his 2019 debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain‘, with his second album ‘Tyron’ reaching Number One upon release in 2021. The artist’s last release was ‘UGLY‘, which came out back in March.

Frampton was set to embark on a number of UK and European tour dates in the Autumn, after a summer of appearances including Glastonbury in June, a support slot with Blur at Wembley Stadium in July and a main stage appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival in August. As it stands at the time of publishing, these shows are going ahead as planned.