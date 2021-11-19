Snoop Dogg releases new collaborative album ‘The Algorithm’

Snoop Dogg has shared his first project for Def Jam Recordings, ‘The Algorithm’ – you can listen to it below.

The legendary rapper, entrepreneur and cultural icon, who was appointed Def Jam’s executive creative consultant back in June, announced the collaborative compilation last month alongside the Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort) track ‘Big Subwoofer’.

The singles ‘Like My Weed’, with Jane Handcock, and ‘Murder Music’, featuring guest rappers Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, arrived earlier this month.

To accompany the release of the ‘The Algorithm’, Snoop has unveiled the official video for ‘Go To War’ featuring BLXST. You can check it out below.

In addition to the aforementioned, other notable features on ‘The Algorithm’ include Def Jam artists Fabolous, Dave East, YKOsiris and Camino.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop, “so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

You can listen to ‘The Algorithm’ in full below:

Meanwhile, Griselda‘s Benny The Butcher recently inked a new record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Snoop Dogg shared the news during his interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last week (November 12).

“I’m on Def Jam Records right. I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny the Butcher, and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York,” Snoop said.

He added: “So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Benny himself confirmed the news a few hours later via Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with signing his contract. “A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary Def Jam Records,” he wrote in the caption. “Signed my major deal finally.”