Snot slam Limp Bizkit for taking rapper with the same name on tour with them

Limp Bizkit have been slammed by Snot for taking the rapper $not on tour with them as one of their support acts.

The nu-metal icons are due to take their new album ‘Still Sucks’ on the road in the US next month and have enlisted Wargasm, $not, Scowl, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish to provide support on the dates.

But Snot guitarist Mikey Doling has taken issue with Fred Durst’s band for taking a rapper with the same name as them on tour.

“Limp Bizkit just posted [dates for] a new tour, and they are taking this rapper kid named $NOT on tour with them,” he said (via Blabbermouth) in a since deleted video. “And I wanted to say to Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man? You were friends with Snot. Snot loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait, late Snot frontman] went on stage with you in Boston. And you know the incident I’m talking about. We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music [and] all that, and all these years later you take an artist named $NOT on tour with you? What the fuck is that, man? Bullshit.

“So, yeah. I had to address it,” Doling added. “That’s my two cents. And to that fake $NOT kid — [he reportedly flipped his middle finger] right there, brother. There’s only one fucking Snot. Get some.”

This actually ridiculous. Old man mad about my name. https://t.co/owe7M86WCd — $NOT (@snot) March 21, 2022

Durst is yet to comment on the video but $not has since tweeted his response.

“This is actually ridiculous. Old man mad about my name,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit’s tour will take in 19 dates kicking off at the Hard Rock Live in Tampa, Florida, before making their way to Atlantic City, New York, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Reno before wrapping things up on May 31 in Ontario, Canada. Tickets are on sale now and you can get them here.

The US tour comes ahead of their forthcoming UK tour in September. They recently added an extra date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and a new stop at O2 Academy Birmingham.

Tickets for their UK shows are available now and you can get them here.

In a three-star review of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’, which includes comeback track ‘Dad Vibes’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”