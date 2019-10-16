Steve Lacy shares groovy, colourful music video for ‘Playground’

A cut from his debut solo album, ‘Apollo XXI’

Steve Lacy of The Internet has released a new video for ‘Playground’, a cut from his debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’. Watch it below.

The music video, produced by Leah Younesi, arrived late last night (October 15) after Lacy teased the visual on his Instagram earlier in the week. The colourful clip features trippy effects of The Internet guitarist in different stylish outfits as he plays the guitar and drums. Check it out here:

Lacy released ‘Apollo XXI’, his first studio full-length following 2017’s ‘Steve Lacy’s Demo’ EP, back in May. It received a four-star review from NME’s Natty Kasambala, who described it as “retro-inspired through a modern lens”.

“Although Steve Lacy is already fairly established through his collaborations, it’s exciting, on this album, to see his own personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations, as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself,” Kasambala added.

In August, Lacy announced that he will be bringing ‘Apollo XXI’ to Europe. The tour will kick off next month at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen before concluding at London’s O2 Forum in Kentish Town on November 22.

Aside from releasing new solo music this year, Lacy also contributed to Vampire Weekend’s latest album ‘Father Of The Bride’. Last month, he joined Ezra Koenig and co. on stage to perform their collaborative track ‘Sunflower’ live for the first time.