Steve Lamacq to end daily broadcasts for new weekly show on BBC 6 Music

Steve Lamacq is stepping down from his daily broadcasts at BBC 6 Music to host a new weekly show, the radio station has announced.

The long-serving DJ, presenter and former NME journalist will begin a new weekly show, Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session, on Monday, January 8 (4pm-7pm), while Huw Stephens will be taking the weekday slot Tuesday-Friday.

“Steve Lamacq has decided to make a well-deserved change to his broadcasting career,” BBC 6 Music announced in a social post this weekend.

It confirmed that Lamacq will present his final daily weekday show on Friday October, 20. Stephens will then begin his new show on Tuesday, January 9, after covering the show with other hosts in the interim.

“Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session will see Steve bring listeners his favourite new and classic tracks, as well as live sessions from established bands and emerging artists,” the post added.

“Huw’s show will see him share the music he loves, past and present. He will focus on new discoveries and current music obsessions whilst celebrating the alternative music 6 Music listeners love.”

“I love music and I love radio. Music radio has been my life for the past 30 years – and 6 Music has been my home for 20 years of them – and I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Lamacq shared in a press statement. “But I have another life now which is very important to me.”

“It’s been terrific doing six shows a week, but what with all the prep work for the programmes and the ever-increasing volume of new music to listen to, there’s not been nearly enough time left over for my family. And to be honest, after nearly 40 years at the coalface of new music, I think I need a bit of breather.”

i've so much love & respect for @steve_lamacq

we worked shoulder-to-shoulder at NME for years as kids.. as Steve reconfigures his life and his radio shows in a new form.. we welcome wonderful @huwstephens to the @BBC6Music family..

love you both

🌹

m/a..x pic.twitter.com/SBRPaLA92D — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) September 1, 2023

He continued: “Plus, there are other things I’m keen to do. Not least seeing if there’s a more practical role I can play in supporting the live music circuit and the venues across the country that I owe so much to.

“But of course, my heart still lives for discovering and nurturing new bands, so I’m really pleased that these changes mean I can stay at 6 Music, while allowing more time to go searching for emerging artists, who I’ll be channelling into the new Monday show. There’ll be live sessions, interviews, some amazing archive and fingers crossed, at some point, the future of rock and roll.”

In separate statement, Stephens said: “To join the station with my own show is such an honour, especially taking over from Steve Lamacq who is staying on 6 with a new show.”

So it’s finally official; Steve Lamacq is stepping back from his daily 6 Music show, ending an almost continuous 30 year… Posted by Mark Davyd on Friday, September 1, 2023

He added that Lamacq had been “a music mentor to all of us”, and that his “recommendations, thoughts and guidance in music is a huge part of who I am today and to call him a friend as well as a colleague means a great deal”.

Lamacq’s Radio 6 DJ Mary Anne Hobbs was among those to wish the DJ good luck, sharing on Twitter/X: “i’ve so much love & respect for @steve_lamacq. we worked shoulder-to-shoulder at NME for years as kids.. as Steve reconfigures his life and his radio shows in a new form.. we welcome wonderful @huwstephens to the @BBC6Music family.. love you both.”

Mark Davyd, CEO and founder of the Music Venue Trust, described Lamacq’s as an “absolute one off” and a “genuine music fan, an enthusiastic supporter of live music, grounded, eloquent, informed, always searching for that new sound, always to be found at a bar in a live music venue somewhere waiting to give another band a chance”.

You can read some more posts celebrating Lamacq’s career below.

Legend is an often overly used word to describe someone. But in this instance, it’s very much applicable!@steve_lamacq deserves honorary recognition for services to music! 🥇 We award him our Brudenell medal anyway! https://t.co/qw2kB0PjFv — Nath Brudenell (@Nath_Brudenell) September 1, 2023

Casually making a cuppa in the kitchen, moping about as I'm missing a gig due to Covid I was not prepared for @steve_lamacq om @BBC6Music announcing his coming off the drivetime show! And the legend @huwstephens taking his place Now I have to pretend I've been cutting onions — Phil Taggart (@philytaggart) September 1, 2023

‘I want to be there for them..’ 😌

Total respect to you @steve_lamacq

You’ll be missed x@BBC6Music — Speedy Wunderground (@SpeedyWunder) September 1, 2023

Far away from home and news reaches me of changes at the Mothership. Love and respect to @steve_lamacq and @huwstephens. Wistful greetings from Lisbon.https://t.co/mHmEthanXQ via @YouTube — Gideon Coe (@gidcoe) September 1, 2023

What a broadcaster. Broken so many bands. Always loved interviewing @steve_lamacq – he has the BEST stories.

I’ve done my homework listening to him; fed my babies listening to him and been fortunate enough to drink cider with him.

Legend. https://t.co/l6anetmLz8 — Phil Williams (@PhilWilliams) September 1, 2023

So sad to hear @steve_lamacq is leaving his @BBC6Music show full time.

What a legend and hugely influential person he’s been to so many of us especially @IdlewildtheBand. I’ll be forever grateful to him for all his support and also friendship. All the best for the future! ❤️ — Rod Jones (@RodJonesMusic) September 1, 2023

As part of the station’s reshuffle, Don Letts’ Culture Clash Radio (Sundays, 10pm-12am) will move to Saturdays (9pm-11pm) from September 16.

will also begin a new weekly show on Saturdays (11pm-1am) September 16, and Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition returns to 6 Music on Sundays (10pm-12am) from September 17.

The Blessed Madonna, will present her final Saturday show on September 2, sharing: “I didn’t want to drop this plate but I’ve had to make the gutting decision to pass on the torch.”