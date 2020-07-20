Gone is Gone have released a new single, ‘Everything is Wonderfall’ – you can listen to it below.

The supergroup, featuring members of Mastodon, At the Drive-In and Queens of the Stone Age, were formed in 2016 and returned back in December with a new single, ‘No One Ever Walked On Water’ – their first new music in almost three years.

Made up of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, as well as multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin, the thunderous new song features vocals from Sanders along with a spoken-word section.

You can listen to the new track below:

Speaking to NME in 2016 about their group ahead of the band’s debut E.P. release, Sanders opened up about how the project was different to his work with Mastodon.

“The traditional ‘writing a record and touring for six months’ isn’t gonna happen in this band,” Sanders told NME.” It’s not going to be a full-on band in the traditional sense of write-record-tour.”

He continued: “I’m very excited for people to hear this EP. It’s got eight tracks on there that dab in various tastes of music, to a degree. The first taste we released, ‘Violescent’, is a very borderline, Mastodon-esque song – it’s just a short simple rocker.

“It made the band official with an announcement: we’re playing the show, we’ve got a little video, we’re a band.”

Back in May, Mastodon revealed they were working on a new song for the upcoming Bill and Ted film, Bill and Ted Face the Music.

Speaking on the RocknRoll Beer Guy podcast, guitarist Bill Kelliher said they were working on the track for the upcoming movie in addition to writing around “20 rough songs.”

Kelliher said: “We got asked, like a couple months ago, to be a part of the new Bill and Ted movie, to put a song in there. So we wrote a song to be in that movie which we’re kinda of wrapping up now. It’s pretty fun.”