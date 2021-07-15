Swedish House Mafia return with first new track in almost nine years, ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have shared their first new track in almost nine years – you can listen to ‘It Gets Better’ below.

The EDM supergroup, made up of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, formed in 2008. They split in 2013 after two albums, saying they didn’t want to repeat themselves and felt it was time to call it a day.

In 2018, the trio announced that they would be reuniting for a homecoming show in Stockholm, Sweden, which they followed with a headline performance at Creamfields 2019.

A press release at the time read: “Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello have now chosen to put the past behind them and come together, not just as Swedish House Mafia but as artists, and more importantly as three best friends with a message.”

Today (July 15), Swedish House Mafia have released new track ‘It Gets Better’, their first new music since September 2012’s ‘Until Now’. The thumping new track hears the trio weave in and out of a variety of electronic soundscapes, accompanied by a series of enticing vocals.

“It gets better baby/ I want you baby, yeah/ It gets better baby, whoo/ Let me love you,” the lyrics tease, before culminating in a crescendo of mellow chants.

‘It Gets Better’ is accompanied by an eerie new video directed by Alexander Wessely, you can watch the darkness unfold above.

In other Swedish House Mafia news, the group will deliver a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 19.