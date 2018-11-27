Sziget 2019 announces massive set of headliners

The Budapest festival will take place in August next year

Sziget have announced more headliners for their 2019 festival, with the likes of Foo Fighters, Florence and the Machine and Twenty One Pilots all set to top the bill next year.

The expansive Budapest, Hungary-held festival will take place from August 7-13 next year. Sheeran was the first act to be announced as a headliner back in September.

Sziget has today (November 27) confirmed that he’ll be joined by the likes of the Foos, Florence and Twenty One Pilots on the top of the bill. The line-up also boasts The 1975 and Martin Garrix as headliners.

A host of other acts for Sziget 2019 have also been confirmed today, including Richard Ashcroft, Chvrches, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jungle, Idles and Pale Waves. You can check out the line-up so far here.

Tickets for Sziget 2019 are on sale now, and you can grab them from here.

The 2018 edition of the festival – which attracted over half a million punters – welcomed headline sets from Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Arctic Monkeys.

The 1975’s booking at Sziget adds to their growing itinerary for 2019 – the Manchester band were announced yesterday (November 26) as the third headliner at next year Glasgow Summer Sessions festival.

That festival will also welcome headline sets from Foo Fighters and The Cure.