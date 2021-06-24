Tame Impala apologise for cancelled shows on rescheduled US tour

Tame Impala have apologised to fans for omitting some locations on their ‘The Slow Rush’ US headline tour, after announcing rescheduled dates earlier this week.

Tame Impala were forced to cut short a run of gigs in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic following the release of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, the previous month.

The Australian psych-rockers will now be touring the album in the US from September 2021, including newly-announced shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre alongside Perfume Genius. Though many dates were able to be rescheduled, some were cancelled, with ticketholders to be issued refunds.

In a statement posted to social media, the band said they understand that “the excitement for some is a huge disappointment for others”, acknowledging that they worked as hard as possible to reschedule the run of headline dates.

“Due to changes in dates of festivals we had to work around, continued travel restrictions and quarantines in Australia, sharing venues with sporting events as well as other musical acts all rescheduling at the same time, this made some shows impossible to do this year,” the band added.

“We apologize to all those fans who may have missed out, and realize how frustrating it is after waiting for so long. We will do our best to make it up in the future, we’re still working on 2022. There will be enough Rushium for everyone,” they concluded, referring to the fake pharmaceutical product the band are using to promote the tour.

The band’s new US live schedule – spanning September and November – also includes their previously announced headline performances at Bonnaroo Festival, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands. You can see the full schedule for the Slow Rush Tour here.

Tame Impala teased the announcement earlier in the week (June 21) by sharing a cryptic minute-long video advertising a fake drug called Rushium.

It was announced last month that the band will headline next summer’s Primavera Sound alongside the likes of The Strokes, Lorde, Dua Lipa and more.