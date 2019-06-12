Taylor Swift brokers end to Katy Perry feud with cookies

The “Bad Blood” between them is no more

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s years-long feud has finally ended – thanks to a plate of cookies.

Earlier today (June 12), Perry posted evidence of the newly brokered friendship to her Instagram: a plate of cookies that Swift had apparently sent her, with the words “Peace at last” and two CND symbols drawn on the plate in red icing.

“Feels good,” the pop star added in a caption, tagging Swift and geo-tagging the post to a ‘location’ called “Let’s Be Friends”.

Though cordial in the early days of their careers, the two pop stars have feuded for years, their disagreements famously thought to be the basis for Swift’s ‘1989’ single ‘Bad Blood’.

In 2017, Perry addressed the feud in an NME cover feature. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth,” she said. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!”

Both artists have recently put out new music: Swift released ‘Me!’, her collaboration with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, in April, while Perry released ‘Never Really Over’ late last month.