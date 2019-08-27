Taylor Swift calls on White House to respond to Equality Act petition in MTV VMAs acceptance speech

The singer took home three awards at the ceremony

Taylor Swift called on the White House to respond to the Equality Act petition featured in her video for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ as she collected the award for Video Of The Year.

At the end of the video for the second single from ‘Lover’, Swift sent a message to viewers asking them to “show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally”.

While collecting her second trophy of the night, the pop star thanked her fans for voting for her to win the award. “In this video several points were made so you voting for this video means you want a world where we’re all treated equally, of who we love and regardless of how we identify,” she said.



“At the end of this video there was a petition – and there still is a petition – for the equality act, which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law,” she continued. “I wanna thank everyone that signed that petition because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount it would need to warrant a response from the White House.” Swift then looked at her wrist as if she was looking at a watch, implying that she was waiting for the US government to acknowledge the petition.

Swift also took home the award for Video For Good for ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and Best Visual Effects for ‘ME!’ You can see the full list of winners from the MTV VMAs 2019 here.

Meanwhile, Swift released her seventh album ‘Lover’ last week (August 23). In a four-star review, NME said: “Despite the odd dud, ‘Lover’ is a welcome reminder of her songwriting skills and ability to craft sonically inviting pop music. Together with co-producers including Jack “Bleachers” Antonoff and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid), she’s made another slick and accessible record flecked with surprising production flourishes.”