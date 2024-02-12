Taylor Swift caught up with Paul McCartney at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift reunited with Paul McCartney at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last night (February 11).

Swift was spectating at the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday where boyfriend Travis Kelce beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

She cheered on Kelce alongside Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively, while new photos from the event also reveal that the ‘Midnights‘ star spent some time with the Beatles legend at the sporting event.

Advertisement

Photos show the pair standing together on stairs at the stadium as McCartney met spectators in Kelce’s camp.

The pair have connected several times over the years, performing ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ as well as Swift’s hit single ‘Shake It Off’ at Saturday Night Live‘s 40th anniversary afterparty in 2015.

They also spoke about their respective careers in a Rolling Stone ‘Musicians On Musicians’ series together in 2020.

During the conversation, McCartney revealed that he wanted to invite Swift on stage with him at Glastonbury 2020 to play ‘Shake It Off’ together.

This year’s Super Bowl saw Usher take to the stage for the Halftime show where he brought out Alicia Keys for the performance.

Advertisement

The R&B star also welcomed a host of other guests throughout the set, including H.E.R. on guitar during ‘U Got It Bad’ and will.i.am for ‘OMG’. The latter also saw Usher recreate a roller-skating performance from his Las Vegas residency.

Lil Jon then appeared in the on-field crowd for a snippet of his song ‘Turn Down For What’ before joining the headliner and Ludacris for ‘Yeah!’.