Taylor Swift debuts ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ track ‘Timeless’ live in Denver

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras Tour’ hit Denver this week – watch her debut ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ track ‘Timeless’ live below.

At the first of two gigs in the city on Friday night (July 14), she played two rarities in the ‘surprise’ segment of the show.

After giving a debut to ‘Timeless’, one of a host of ‘from the vault’ tracks released as part of her latest re-recording project this week, she also then played debut album cut ‘Picture To Burn’ for the first time in 13 years.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ also features collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Watch the live debuts and rare performances from the first Denver ‘Eras Tour’ show below.

Swift will bring her highly praised ‘Eras’ tour to international venues following extensive shows across North America. The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.

Last week the singer announced the addition of 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU, with Paramore serving as support. The freshly added live shows seemingly rule her out as a potential headliner for Glastonbury 2024.

Ticketmaster France then had to halt ticket sales for the tour dates in the country following issues on the site.

This isn’t the first time that the site has struggled to perform after tickets for Swift’s shows have gone live. In November, it was reported that the platform experienced “historically unprecedented demand” after tickets for the US dates went live.