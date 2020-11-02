Taylor Swift has shared a new video message encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming US election.

The presidential election will formally take place tomorrow (November 3), although many Americans have been using early voting methods implemented to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swift, who has previously endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden, shared the video on Twitter earlier today (November 2). “So we are all very stressed out about this election – rightfully so, I feel you,” she began.

“But allow me to be the 1 millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, take care of yourselves, wear a mask, happy voting.”

The clip ended on an illustration of Biden and his Vice Presidential running mate Kamala Harris. Watch it above now.

The new message follows the pop star allowing her music to be used in a political advert for the first time last week (October 30). Her song ‘Only The Young’, which featured in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, soundtracked the commercial from Eric Swalwell, which urged people to vote for the Democratic Party.

Swift officially endorsed Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris last month. She posted a photo on Twitter of her holding a plate of Biden-Harris 2020 cookies and shared a new interview with V Magazine in which she spoke about her reasons for supporting the pair.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said in the interview.